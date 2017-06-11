Tyler Toffoli contract a win for Los ...

Tyler Toffoli contract a win for Los Angeles Kings' new regime

Wednesday brought the news that fans in Los Angeles had been waiting for ever since the regular season ended. The Los Angeles Kings inked forward Tyler Toffoli to a new contract worth $4.6 million per season over three years.

