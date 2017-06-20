The Latest: Poile, Tortorella honored...

The Latest: Poile, Tortorella honored at NHL awards show

Nashville general manager David Poile has been named the NHL's top executive, and Columbus coach John Tortorella has won the Jack Adams Award as the top coach. Poile was recognized after the Predators' first Western Conference title and Stanley Cup Final appearance.

