The Latest: Golden Knights reveal first expansion picks

Jonathan Marchessault, Cody Eakin and Brayden McNabb are among the first players joining the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. The NHL revealed the first several picks during the first hour of the league's annual awards show, and the Golden Knights appear to be making good on owner Bill Foley's vow to impress their new fans.

