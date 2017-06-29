Stevens talks structuring staff, summer focus

Following the conclusion of the penultimate day of development camp, Los Angeles Kings coach John Stevens joined LA Kings Insider for a chat about implementing his own structure across the organization, and what exactly an NHL head coach is focused on when the calendar turns from June to July. Obviously, there had been tremendous structure and culture instilled by Dean Lombardi and Darryl Sutter, who helped guide Los Angeles to its first two Stanley Cups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.