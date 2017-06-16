Reports: NHLPA voting on a $75-million cap; what might that mean for the Kings?
Reports indicate that the NHLPA is voting today on whether to execute a $2-million raise of the salary cap ceiling. The $75-million cap was first reported by James Mirtle of The Athletic yesterday, with John Shannon and Pierre LeBrun reporting that the league was meeting today to discuss the ceiling.
