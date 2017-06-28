Report: Kings land Sabres goalie prospect Petersen

Per LA Kings Insider , Petersen - the star Notre Dame goalie taken by Buffalo at the 2013 draft - has decided to sign with the Kings when he becomes an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 16. "I've spoken to Cal. At this time I think he's going to probably move to free agency and we'll go from there," GM Jason Botterill said, per the Buffalo News .

