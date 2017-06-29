NHL Trade Rumors: Top Reports Surrounding Noah Hanifin, Marian Gaborik and More

The NHL will be turned on its head when the free-agent frenzy begins July 1, but that may not be the only player movement on the horizon, as there is plenty of trade buzz fueling the rumor mill. Since the 2017 free-agent class is considered fairly weak in terms of both top-end talent and depth, teams may be forced to explore the trade market even more heavily than usual in an effort to make improvements ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.