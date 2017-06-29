NHL Trade Rumors: Top Reports Surrounding Noah Hanifin, Marian Gaborik and More
The NHL will be turned on its head when the free-agent frenzy begins July 1, but that may not be the only player movement on the horizon, as there is plenty of trade buzz fueling the rumor mill. Since the 2017 free-agent class is considered fairly weak in terms of both top-end talent and depth, teams may be forced to explore the trade market even more heavily than usual in an effort to make improvements ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC