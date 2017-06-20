More insight and information on scouting the Kings' draft picks
Before turning attention towards free agency and player personnel decisions to come, it's time to look back at the NHL Draft one last time on Monday and cover several points Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Yannetti noted during a post-draft conference call. First, before we get to the nuts and bolts, it became clear based on information learned during the first round and over the past week that once Michael Rasmussen went to Detroit with the ninth pick that the Kings were either going to take Owen Tippett of OHL-Mississauga or Gabriel Vilardi of OHL-Windsor 11th overall.
