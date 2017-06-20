More insight and information on scout...

More insight and information on scouting the Kings' draft picks

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Sports Media 101

Before turning attention towards free agency and player personnel decisions to come, it's time to look back at the NHL Draft one last time on Monday and cover several points Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Yannetti noted during a post-draft conference call. First, before we get to the nuts and bolts, it became clear based on information learned during the first round and over the past week that once Michael Rasmussen went to Detroit with the ninth pick that the Kings were either going to take Owen Tippett of OHL-Mississauga or Gabriel Vilardi of OHL-Windsor 11th overall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14) Aug '14 hockeyguy 1
News Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Reg 1
News Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14) Jun '14 POWER RANGERS 1
News Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14) Jun '14 BigHawksFan 1
See all Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,306 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC