Matt Greene buyout a signal of change for Los Angeles Kings
This offseason has been one of the most active in recent history for the Los Angeles Kings. New general manager Rob Blake promised changes and has delivered, with the team signing some key players and expecting to make some more personnel moves around the draft and before next season.
