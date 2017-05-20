Los Angeles Kings Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule
The LA Kings are scheduled to play eight preseason games prior to the start of the 2017-18 NHL season, including two games in China and three at STAPLES Center. As announced by the NHL in March, preseason games between the Kings and Vancouver Canucks will be played on September 21 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai and on September 23 at Huaxi LIVE Wukesong's Le Sports Center in Beijing.
