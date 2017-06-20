Los Angeles Kings add Nachbaur to coaching staff
Nachbaur, a former NHL player who grew up in Prince George, was announced on Thursday as a new assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings. Previously, he had been bench boss of the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs.
