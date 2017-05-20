LA Kings sign forward Bokondji Imama after Tampa Bay trade The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Bokondji Imama to a three-year, entry-level contract Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rwnzWD EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Bokondji Imama to a three-year, entry-level contract.

