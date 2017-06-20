Forward Andy Andreoff has agreed to a two-year, $1.355 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Kings LA Kings re-sign Andy Andreoff for 2 years, $1.355 million Forward Andy Andreoff has agreed to a two-year, $1.355 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Kings Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2u1uOnn LOS ANGELES - Forward Andy Andreoff has agreed to a two-year, $1.355 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Kings. He has appeared in 114 games over three NHL seasons with the Kings, who drafted him in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.