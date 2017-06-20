LA Kings re-sign Andy Andreoff for 2 years, $1.355 million
Forward Andy Andreoff has agreed to a two-year, $1.355 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Kings. He has appeared in 114 games over three NHL seasons with the Kings, who drafted him in 2011.
