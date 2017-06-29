LA Kings 2017 3rd Round Draft Pick G ...

LA Kings 2017 3rd Round Draft Pick G Matthew Villalta: 'I Was Expecting to be a Later Round Pick'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sports Media 101

Los Angeles Kings 3rd Round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft , goaltender Matthew Villalta, shown here during the Kings 2017 Development Camp on June 28, 2017, at the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo, California. Photo: David Sheehan/CaliShooterone Photography EL SEGUNDO, CA A ?? Although the Los Angeles Kings have been able to ride the superstar-caliber goaltending provided by Jonathan Quick , at least until this season when played in just 17 games due to injury, they have had trouble in recent years in building depth in goal to support their star netminder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14) Aug '14 hockeyguy 1
News Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Reg 1
News Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14) Jun '14 POWER RANGERS 1
News Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14) Jun '14 BigHawksFan 1
See all Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,104 • Total comments across all topics: 282,140,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC