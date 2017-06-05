Kings sign Tyler Toffoli to 3-year, $...

Kings sign Tyler Toffoli to 3-year, $13.8M extension

Read more: CBC News

The Los Angeles Kings announced the re-signing of restricted free agent Tyler Toffoli to a three-year contract on Wednesday. Forward Tyler Toffoli has agreed to a three-year, $13.8 million US contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.

