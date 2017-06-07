Kings sign right wing Tyler Toffoli t...

Kings sign right wing Tyler Toffoli to a new three-season contract

First, left wing Tanner Pearson re-signed with the Kings last month for four more seasons with an average annual value of $3.75 million. Then, right wing Tyler Toffoli signed a new three-year deal on Wednesday with a salary-cap hit of $4.6 million per season.

