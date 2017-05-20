Kings reportedly have interest in Evander Kane

Do the Los Angles Kings have interest in trading for Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane ? It won't be long before we get a sense of how the new regimes with the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres plan to conduct business. But Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman dropped a potentially revealing hint about how general managers Rob Blake and Jason Botterill might begin tackling their projects in Saturday's Hockey Night in Canada broadcast for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

