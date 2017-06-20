Kings qualify nine, but not Bjorkstrand, Lowry
The Kings sent qualifying offers to Justin Auger, Jonny Brodzinski, Andrew Crescenzi, Kevin Gravel, Paul LaDue, Zac Leslie, Kurtis MacDermid, Michael Mersch and Nick Shore, but not Patrick Bjorkstrand or Joel Lowry , hockey operations confirmed on Monday. By qualifying a player, a team indicates its intention to maintain their rights and open up negotiations.
