Kings looking for creativity and depth in free-agent market
Even if the Kings do nothing noteworthy Saturday, the opening day of the NHL's free-agent signing period, even if Joe Thornton doesn't set up residence in Los Angeles after so many standout years in San Jose, it has been a successful offseason for new general manager Rob Blake. Tanner Pearson and Tyler Toffoli, two young cornerstones of the franchise, signed contract extensions and will remain with the Kings for many years to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC