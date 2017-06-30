Kings looking for creativity and depth in free-agent market

Even if the Kings do nothing noteworthy Saturday, the opening day of the NHL's free-agent signing period, even if Joe Thornton doesn't set up residence in Los Angeles after so many standout years in San Jose, it has been a successful offseason for new general manager Rob Blake. Tanner Pearson and Tyler Toffoli, two young cornerstones of the franchise, signed contract extensions and will remain with the Kings for many years to come.

