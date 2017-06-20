Kings look to get offensive, Ducks will play waiting game in NHL draft
Years of poor trades, signings and salary-cap maneuvering around their two Stanley Cup victories have not given them good position. But that will change at Friday's NHL entry draft in Chicago because the Kings own the 11th pick, the highest they've chosen since they took Brayden Schenn fifth in 2009.
