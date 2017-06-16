Kings don't figure to lose a great deal in the NHL's expansion draft

The Vegas Golden Knights will select one player from each of the NHL's other 30 teams Wednesday in the expansion draft, leaving the Kings' new management team perhaps wondering, "Only one? You sure you don't want to take three or four or five of ours?" The Kings have many fine players worth placing on their protected list, including defenseman Drew Doughty, center Anze Kopitar and goaltender Jonathan Quick. They also are saddled with a number of bad contracts, glaring mistakes made by their previous general manager, Dean Lombardi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.