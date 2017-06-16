Kings don't figure to lose a great deal in the NHL's expansion draft
The Vegas Golden Knights will select one player from each of the NHL's other 30 teams Wednesday in the expansion draft, leaving the Kings' new management team perhaps wondering, "Only one? You sure you don't want to take three or four or five of ours?" The Kings have many fine players worth placing on their protected list, including defenseman Drew Doughty, center Anze Kopitar and goaltender Jonathan Quick. They also are saddled with a number of bad contracts, glaring mistakes made by their previous general manager, Dean Lombardi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC