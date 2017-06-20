Kings' Brown, Gaborik, Ducks' Manson,...

Kings' Brown, Gaborik, Ducks' Manson, Vatanen left available in NHL expansion draft

5 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Kings right wing Dustin Brown tries to stuff the puck into the net during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 7. Kings right wing Dustin Brown tries to stuff the puck into the net during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 7. The Kings did not include former team captain Dustin Brown and high-priced winger Marian Gaborik on the list of protected players they submitted in advance of Wednesday's NHL expansion draft, but that doesn't mean they will be free of the duo's expensive contracts. The NHL on Sunday released the lists of players who had been protected or were left available by their respective teams for the draft that will stock the Vegas Golden Knights, the league's 31st franchise.

