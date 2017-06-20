Jarome Iginla is still 'planning to play again' next season

After his short stint with the Los Angeles Kings, Jarome Iginla said he "definitely" wanted to keep playing , but he wasn't sure if that would be possible. Well, a few months later, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman got in touch with Iginla , and the veteran winger told him he's still "preparing and planning to play again" in 2017-18.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.