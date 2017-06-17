Going Deep With New LA Kings Broadcaster Alex Faust - Part 4

FROZEN ROYALTY EXCLUSIVE: The first three installments of this series about new Los Angeles Kings television play-by-play announcer Alex Faust took an in-depth look at his background, how he got the job, his broadcasting style, his ideas for Kings telecasts and his thoughts on following in the footsteps of legendary, Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Miller . In the final installment, we'll look at Faust's biggest challenge in his new job, and it probably isn't what you think it is.

