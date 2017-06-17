Going Deep With New LA Kings Broadcaster Alex Faust - Part 4
FROZEN ROYALTY EXCLUSIVE: The first three installments of this series about new Los Angeles Kings television play-by-play announcer Alex Faust took an in-depth look at his background, how he got the job, his broadcasting style, his ideas for Kings telecasts and his thoughts on following in the footsteps of legendary, Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Miller . In the final installment, we'll look at Faust's biggest challenge in his new job, and it probably isn't what you think it is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC