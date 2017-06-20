Friedman: Sabres could hire head coach shortly after Stanley Cup Final
The Buffalo Sabres continue to wait for the Stanley Cup Final to end in order to get a head coach in place before the NHL Entry-Level Draft from June 23rd through the 24th. The Sabres have reportedly talked to some candidates like Bob Boughner and Craig Berube, but general manager Jason Botterill is waiting for the chance to talk to candidates such as Phil Housley and Rick Tocchet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGR-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC