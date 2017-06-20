Flyers free-agent goalie fits: Jonathan Bernier

Each day this week until July 1, the day free agency begins, Tom Dougherty, Jordan Hall and Greg Paone will profile the five best goalie options for the Flyers on the open market and project their likelihood of signing. Scouting report After being drafted 11th overall in 2006, Bernier was a highly-touted goaltender coming up in the Los Angeles Kings system and performed well in a backup role for five seasons in L.A. But with Jonathan Quick in Los Angeles, Bernier was blocked from getting a viable opportunity to be a No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.