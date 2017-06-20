Ducks' Stoner, Kings' McNabb Go To Golden Knights

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] As Temperatures Rise, So Do Number Of Children Falling From Windows Parents are being warned to crack windows no more than four inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.