Dallas Stars buy out G Antti Niemi's ...

Dallas Stars buy out G Antti Niemi's contract

7 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Antti Niemi's time in Dallas is over after the Stars announced Tuesday they have bought out the remainder of the goaltender's contract, which had one year and $4.5 million left on it. Two thirds of Niemi's salary will be spread out over the next two seasons and the team will incur an annual salary cap hit of $1.5 million.

