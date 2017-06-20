Dallas Stars buy out G Antti Niemi's contract
Antti Niemi's time in Dallas is over after the Stars announced Tuesday they have bought out the remainder of the goaltender's contract, which had one year and $4.5 million left on it. Two thirds of Niemi's salary will be spread out over the next two seasons and the team will incur an annual salary cap hit of $1.5 million.
