Bolts re-sign Budaj - two years, $2.05 million

Tampa Bay has a backup for Andrei Vasilevskiy for the foreseeable future - per TSN , goalie Peter Budaj has signed a two-year, $2.05 million extension with an average annual cap hit of $1.025M. A new deal was expected to be consummated.

Chicago, IL

