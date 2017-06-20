After helping 'change the culture,' Greene's Kings career ends with buyout
The Los Angeles Kings made it official on Friday and bought out the remaining years of defenseman Matt Greene 's contract. Greene spent nine years as a member of the Kings, winning two Stanley Cups with the team in 2011-12 and 2013-14.
