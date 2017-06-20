2017 NHL Draft: Los Angeles Kings Draft D Cole Hults At #134 Overall

The Los Angeles Kings ' first fifth-round pick will hope to follow Alec Martinez , Derek Forbort , Kevin Gravel , and Paul LaDue in forging a path from the NCAA to the blueline at Staples Center. Cole Hults was taken #134 after an impressive third season with the USHL's Madison Capitols, and he'll get plenty of seasoning at Penn State.

