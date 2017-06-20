2017 NHL Draft: LA Kings Select G Matt Villalta
The Los Angeles have zero goaltender depth. Beyond Peter Budaj, who performed outstanding in an unusual situation last season, they literally have not had any prospect to develop since 2015.
