With NHL Draft order set, Los Angeles...

With NHL Draft order set, Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights have decisions to make

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Isportsweb.com

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and president Luc Robitaille and AEG president Dan Beckerman and general manager Rob Blake and forwards Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter pose with Kings jerseys during press conference at the Staples Center. Photo by: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Going into the 2017 NHL Draft Lottery, the expansion Vegas Golden Knights held the third highest odds of winning one of the top three selections and were hoping to be able to make an early splash in their first ever draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14) Aug '14 hockeyguy 1
News Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Reg 1
News Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14) Jun '14 POWER RANGERS 1
News Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14) Jun '14 BigHawksFan 1
See all Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,925 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC