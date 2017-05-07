What should the Los Angeles Kings do ...

What should the Los Angeles Kings do with Jarome Iginla?

Los Angeles Kings right wing Jarome Iginla after the fight against Calgary Flames defenseman Deryk Engelland during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Photo by: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports When the Los Angeles Kings acquired forward Jarome Iginla from the Colorado Avalanche on March 1, two things were assumed: that he would add some extra scoring punch for an offensively-challenged team, and that he was a short-term rental to help the Kings get into the playoffs and make a deep run.

