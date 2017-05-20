Slava Voynov's Possible Return to NHL...

Slava Voynov's Possible Return to NHL Brought Up at Pregame Press Conference

Tuesday May 30

Back in February of this year, John Hoven of Mayor's Manor discussed Slava Voynov on a radio talk show, and drew the conclusion that the Los Angeles Kings " would no longer block " a move for Slava Voynov. This possibility gained some ground among Kings fans, but the rumor hadn't taken a single step beyond that until yesterday.

Chicago, IL

