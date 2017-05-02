Report: Kings to sign KHL All-Star Fantenberg
Los Angeles is reportedly close to announcing an interesting acquisition - Swedish blueliner Oscar Fantenberg, who spent last season starring for HC Sochi of the KHL. I'm told [Fantenberg's] another transition-comfortable defender who "creates pace with the puck, recognizes options quickly and skates smoothly with authority."
