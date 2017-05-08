Otters Prep For Finals; Raddysh Wins ...

Otters Prep For Finals; Raddysh Wins OHL's Best Defender

Tuesday May 2

Toronto, ON The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Darren Raddysh of the Erie Otters is the 2016-17 recipient of the Max Kaminsky Trophy awarded annually to the OHL's Most Outstanding Defenceman of the Year. Raddysh becomes the first Otter to ever win the award after leading all OHL defencemen in scoring this season with 81 points including 16 goals and 65 assists in 62 games while establishing new team single season records for assists and points from the blue line surpassing Chris Campoli's marks of 46 and 66 set in 2003-04.

