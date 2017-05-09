Kings 'working diligently' on Toffoli, Pearson extensions
Of all the tasks new GM Rob Blake has to accomplish in Los Angeles this summer, none may be more important than locking in forwards Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson . [The Kings] are "actively working diligently" to ensure restricted free agents Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson are under contract with the Kings next season.
