High-School 24 mins ago 10:48 p.m.Top-Ranked Trojans Charge over King in Game 1

The top-ranked Moody Trojans were fired up following a coaches' spat, and used that incident to rally past the rival King Mustangs 9-1 in game one of their best-of-three region quarterfinal series. Ramsey Flores put Moody up 1-0 early in the first inning on a solo homerun to left that was close to being foul at the pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.