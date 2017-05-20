Florida Panthers Should Interview Darryl Sutter For Head Coach
This offseason, there are several excellent head coaching candidates that the Florida Panthers should keep an eye on. One name that hasn't been mentioned is Darryl Sutter .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rat Trick.
