Bolts 'very interested' in extending Budaj

Friday May 19

Peter Budaj , acquired at the deadline in the Ben Bishop -to-Los Angeles trade, played well enough down the stretch to pique the interest of Bolts GM Steve Yzerman. "We were very please with the finish to the season Peter had," Yzerman said on Thursday, in an interview with WDAE 620 radio .

Chicago, IL

