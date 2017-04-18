Wild-Blues: Jarret Stoll knows 3-0 comebacks, and thinks Minnesota can do it
San Jose Sharks left wing Bryan Lerg, left, and Los Angeles Kings center Jarret Stoll battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Los Angeles. With two games left in the Los Angeles Kings' 2014 first-round playoff series, Jarret Stoll knew he would be part of just the fourth team to rally from a 3-0 series deficit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC