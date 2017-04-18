The Ontario Reign's Playoffs Journey Begins Tonight

Do you already find yourself missing Adrian Kempe ? Do you want to see more out of the young Swede? Did you wish the Kings had taken more of a look at Jonny Brodzinski ? Want to evaluate the only goalie prospect left in the Kings pipeline and see how the Jack Campbell Reclamation Project is going? You're in luck, because your Ontario Reign begin their playoffs journey tonight, opening game one of their five-game series on the road in San Diego. We previewed the Reign's first round match against the Gulls a few weeks ago.

