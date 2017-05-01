The NHL Entry Draft implications of a Dwight King extension

After a busy trade deadline for the Montreal Canadiens , a look at the numbers and career peformances pointed toward Dwight King being the top acquisition among a group of depth additions. The cost to acquire him suggested that Marcc Bergevin and his pro scouting staff felt the same way, as they exchanged a fourth-round pick in 2018 with the Los Angeles Kings in order to acquire him, with the possibility of that becoming a third-rounder if certain conditions were met.

