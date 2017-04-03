NHL won't be a part of the 2018 Winter Olympics
NHL will not take a break next season to accommodate players' participation in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, citing opposition by club executives to "disrupting" the 2017-18 schedule. The decision, announced Monday, could antagonize the NHL Players' Association, whose members have been vocal in saying they favored playing on the world's biggest stage for the sake of national pride and for opportunities to increase the game's global popularity.
