LA Kings fire Darryl Sutter, GM Dean Lombardi
The Kings cleaned house Monday, one day after failing to advance to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the second time in three seasons. General manager Dean Lombardi and coach Darryl Sutter were fired, and Luc Robitaille was named team president and Rob Blake was promoted to GM.
