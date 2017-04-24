Kingsa Marian Gaborik (knee surgery) ...

Kingsa Marian Gaborik (knee surgery) out several months

Marian Gaborik underwent an in-depth medical procedure on his left knee and is questionable to be sound enough to participate in the opening of training camp in September, the Kings said Tuesday. Gaborik's knee trouble stems from a sprain that sidelined him for the final nine weeks of the 2015-16 season.

