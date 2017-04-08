Kings rally for 3-2 overtime win over Blackhawks
Drew Doughty scored 27 seconds into overtime, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Kings rally for 3-2 overtime win over Blackhawks Drew Doughty scored 27 seconds into overtime, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oO19zz Signs sit on top of seats thanking Los Angeles Kings broadcaster Bob Miller prior to an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Miller will be announcing his last home game today before retiring.
