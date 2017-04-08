Kings rally for 3-2 overtime win over...

Kings rally for 3-2 overtime win over Blackhawks

Drew Doughty scored 27 seconds into overtime, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago, IL

