Kings' playoff hopes all but extingui...

Kings' playoff hopes all but extinguished after Predators' victory

The Kings' margin for error is now literally zero. They can't lose another game this season and advance to the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the Nashville Predators can't win another one.

