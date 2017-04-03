Kings' offence erupts in 6-4 win to end Oilers' streak

Trevor Lewis and Tanner Pearson scored about 8 1/2 minutes apart in the third period, Jonathan Quick made 23 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat Edmonton 6-4 on Tuesday night to end the Oilers' five-game winning streak. Nick Shore, Dustin Brown, Nic Dowd and Drew Doughty also scored for Los Angeles in its first game since being eliminated from the playoff race.

